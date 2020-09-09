Free virtual cooking classes for children slated Wednesdays

Live Kids Cooking Classes with SoFAB Kids is held virtually every other Wednesday at 4 p.m. for children ages 7-11, or adults young at heart.

Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans sponsors the event.

“We strive to get children involved and interested in cultural, nutritional and culinary learning,” says the museum’s website. “We have a variety of programs that introduce kids K-12 to the kitchen to learn about nutrition, cooking, and culture.”

Students of all ages and ability levels have learned the vast history behind Southern food through their senses.

SoFAB believes that by training children early how to take control of their own food choices, by empowering them through skill and knowledge, that it will interest them to not only continue the unique cultural heritage of Southern food, but to take an active role in their health.

Children are invited to cook along with “Miss Jennie” via zoom and Facebook Live.

The free class is an hour long. Recipes are provided and children can ask questions as they cook their way together through 2020.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the class will make fortune cookies.

To join the Zoom meeting click, paste the link: https://zoom.us/j/916646 27294?pwd=YnBEVFlVbXdZTXJTZ29Xa1BkRWF5Zz09.