Families invited to J. Low Fall Festival and Duck Derby

NEW ORLEANS — Ready, set, quack to the finish line! Girl Scouts Louisiana East invites families for two Saturdays of camp activities and friendly competition at its annual J. Low Fall Festival and Duck Derby on Oct. 20 at Girl Scout Camp Marydale located at 10317 Cr-232 in St. Francisville and Oct. 27 at Girl Scout Camp Whispering Pines located at 56535 La. 1054 in Independence, according to the GSLE news release.

Both festivals are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit GSLE camps and duck adoption donations will be applied to the community’s Annual Family Giving goal.

J. Low’s Fall Festival and Duck Derby, named after Girl Scouts’ founder Juliette Gordon Low whose birthday falls on Halloween, is a fundraiser to benefit the council’s three camp properties, Camp Covington, Camp Marydale and Camp Whispering Pines. The fall festival and birthday celebration will host some of J. Low’s favorite outdoor activities including canoeing, kayaking, archery, face painting, SWAPS, and the Duck Derby. Festival goers will also be offered pony rides at Camp Marydale and a 40-foot rock all at Camp Whispering Pines.

Hundreds of plastic ducks will race in heats beginning at 11 a.m. with prizes going to the winners. Participants will “quack” on their ducks as they try to swim to victory. The winner of the grand prize may select either a $100 American Express gift card or $250 of Girl Scout ‘duck dough’ which can be used for camp, programs and shop items for Girl Scout members.

“We are excited about our annual Duck Derby because it benefits all of our amazing camps and continues to help our Outdoor legacy,” said Jill Pollard, chief development officer. “This is our first time hosting two fall fests to celebrate our founder’s birthday, now, our girls and local families can participate in outdoor activities at the camp closes to them or enjoy what we offer at each camp.”

The entrance fee for the festival is $25 for one duck and five fest tickets. To adopt ducks and register for the festival go to www.gsle.org/duckderby. For more information, contact Pollard at 504-355-5871 or jpollard@gsle.org.