Patterson Garden Club President Evelyn Estay, center, attended the Louisiana Garden Club Federation District 3 meeting Oct. 25 in New Iberia. Hosting the meeting was Azalea Garden Club. The host presented a play, “Murder on Main Street,” followed by lessons on proper pruning of crape myrtle trees. With Estay are District 3 Director Patsy Hebert, left, and Director-elect Linda Brashear.