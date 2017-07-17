Elmore descendants gather for reunion

Descendants of the Elmore family assembled on June 23 for their 2017 Biennial Family Reunion at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Family members attended from California, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Georgia and across Louisiana.

The welcome and hospitality team lead by Rutha Hamilton along with Sheena Coleman, greeted participants at the host hotel. From there, family gathered at the civic center for a Connection Hour followed by a group welcome from the five Louisiana collaborative leadership coordinators: Annette Brown, Coleman, Hamilton, Lesia Smith and Ursula Smith.

Opening prayer was done by Hamilton with Valerie Simmons serving as the family’s “paparazzi” for the red carpet runway step and repeat banner for the family “celebrities.”

This banner highlighted the pedigree ancestors: Samuel and Cheney Elmore. Also new this year was the addition of the “Memorial Family Tree” which was presented to Barbara Walker.

Recognized as the oldest of the family and oldest patriarch was Paul L. Wilson Sr., 92, of Morgan City and oldest matriarch was Emily Augman, 91, of Alexandria.

The reunion continued with a talent show with the addition of a fashion piece; special presentations for young achievers and elders 70 and over; a Family Finger Print Tree was presented to treasurer Betty Preston. The traditional parade of branches was to the tune of “We are Family.”

On June 24, the day’s activities began with a tour of the Wedell-Williams Aviation Museum at the Louisiana State Museum — Patterson that was coordinated by Venus Hicks. The balance of the day was filled with activities including line dancing, jump rope, dominoes, cards and, of course, the jumping tents.

The reunion concluded on June 25 with a family worship service at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Connie Veal lead the praise and worship, Steve Allen Veal the scripture, and itinerant Pastor Coleman presented the sermon with the reunion theme, “Remembering Our Ancestors.” Don Coleman was the worship leader.