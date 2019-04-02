Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas donated needed household supplies, linens and personal care items for the Tri-Parish Veterans Shelter in Houma. From left are court Regent Veronica Governale, VFW Post 4222 Commander Sherman Whiting, court members Ellen LaHoste, Giving Project Chairperson Barbara Strader, Lana Domino, Judy Blanco and Sundra Deshotel, VFW Post 4222 Quartermaster Raymond Rutledge, and court members Betty Rulf, Florina Bergeron, Gail Breaux, Karen Listi, Betsy Grizzaffi and Marie Swiber.
—Submitted Photo
Donation made to veterans shelter
Each year, local, selects a giving project in keeping with its commitment to the motto of “Unity and Charity.”
Court members collected and donated needed household supplies, linens and personal care items for the Tri-Parish Veterans Shelter in Houma. VFW Post 4222 Commander Sherman Whiting and Quart-ermaster Raymond Rutledge accepted the donations on behalf of the shelter.
CDA’s mission is to strive to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.
Court Massabielle meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month (except July) at Sacred Heart cafeteria in Morgan City.