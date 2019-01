Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen Caylee Deshotel has been promoting the local festival. She attended the Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival on Dec. 1, 2018, in Buras, top photo. On Jan. 5, she attended the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Royal Court Tea in Lafayette. With her is Queen Alexandra Pharr, right in bottom photo, of the MKL Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras Ball.