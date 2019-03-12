Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen's Pageant winners announced

Jena Sonnier was crowned Teen Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen at the Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen’s Pageant March 10 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. The Patterson High School student is the 14-year-old daughter of Jessica and Rick Hutton. She will reign during the April 5-7 Cypress Sawmill Festival at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. The Miss Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen is Taylor Perry.

First runner-up in the Miss division was Mattie Carter who was also presented Miss Congeniality and the People’s Choice award. Haley Cavalier was the Teen division People’s Choice award recipient. From left are Carter, Perry, Sonnier and Cavalier.

The Cypress Sawmill Festival will be held April 5-7 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.