Jena Sonnier was crowned Teen Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen at the Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen’s Pageant March 10 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. The Patterson High School student is the 14-year-old daughter of Jessica and Rick Hutton. She will reign during the April 5-7 Cypress Sawmill Festival at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.
—Rachel Lemoine photos

The Miss Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen is Taylor Perry and the Teen Cypress Sawmill Queen is Jena Sonnier who also was named Teen Miss Congeniality. They were crowned at the Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen’s Pageant March 10 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. First runner-up in the Miss division was Mattie Carter who was also presented Miss Congeniality and the People’s Choice award. Haley Cavalier was the Teen division People’s Choice award recipient. From left are Carter, Perry, Sonnier and Cavalier. The Cypress Sawmill Festival will be held April 5-7 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen's Pageant winners announced

Tue, 03/12/2019 - 10:10am

Jena Sonnier was crowned Teen Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen at the Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen’s Pageant March 10 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. The Patterson High School student is the 14-year-old daughter of Jessica and Rick Hutton. She will reign during the April 5-7 Cypress Sawmill Festival at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson. The Miss Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen is Taylor Perry.
First runner-up in the Miss division was Mattie Carter who was also presented Miss Congeniality and the People’s Choice award. Haley Cavalier was the Teen division People’s Choice award recipient. From left are Carter, Perry, Sonnier and Cavalier.
The Cypress Sawmill Festival will be held April 5-7 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019