Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen's Pageant set

The Cypress Sawmill Festival Queen’s Pageant returns March 10. Area young women will vie for the title of Miss and Teen Miss Cypress Sawmill Queen during the 3 p.m. event at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Admission is $5 and children age 6 and under are free.

The queens will travel the state to promote the Cypress Sawmill Festival that takes place April 5-7 at Kemper Williams Park near Patterson.

Teen division contestants are:

Jena Elizabeth Sonnier, 14-year-old daughter of Jessica and Rick Hutton, attends Patterson High School where she participates in cheerleading, Student Council and Key Club.

She has received the All American cheerleading award, as well as the “Pin It Forward” award at UCA cheer camp. The first-degree Crackerjack has a 4.0 GPA.

Her interests include modeling, photography and volunteering at assisted living homes.

Haley Jade Cavalier, 14-year-old daughter of Jan and Deric Cavalier, attends Berwick High School. At BHS she is a member of the Acts of Random Kindness and Beta clubs, and the softball team. She completed junior high with a 3.8 GPA.

Her interests are cooking with her mother and photography.

Miss division contestants are:

Mattie Grace Carter, 19-year-old daughter of Rebecca and Matt Carter, is a graduate of Morgan City High School and attends Nicholls State University where she majors in nursing and made the Dean’s List.

Her interests are playing the trumpet, fishing, kayaking, cooking, baking and reading.

Taylor Renee Perry, 20-year-old daughter of Doug and Mamie Perry, is a graduate of Berwick High School. Taylor studied pre-physical therapy and works in functional medicine at Bryant Wellness Center.

She is a member of the Edutopia retreat team that prepares teens for Catholic confirmation.

Her interests include dancing, traveling and photography.