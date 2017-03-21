Court Massabielle makes catholic education donation

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle 1134, made a donation in support of catholic education to Holy Cross Elementary and Central Catholic High schools. From left are Massabielle members Betsy Grizzaffi and Barbara Strader, CCHS Principal Deacon Vic Bonnaffee III, Massabielle’s Veronica Governale, HCES Principal Amanda Talbot and Massabielle’s Sundra Deshotel. In keeping with CDA’s motto, “Unity and Charity,” Massabielle donates to charities, administers scholarship programs and strives to help those in need. Massabielle meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month (except in July) at Sacred Heart cafeteria in Morgan City.