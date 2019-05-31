—Submitted Photo

Court Massabielle holds crowning ceremony

Fri, 05/31/2019 - 9:23am

The devotion to Mary, Mother of Godwas was celebrated in May by Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle, with a crowning ceremony. Churches throughout the world honor Mary with this tradition. Members of the court brought flowers. Crowning Mary was Ellen LaHoste along with, seated from left, Jovita Compton, Rochelle Bergeron, Elsie Medine and Emelina Basas. Standing from left are Betty Rulf, Lana Domino, Judy Blanco, Evie Bertaut, Marian Jones, Angela Mire, Sundra Deshotel, Betsy Grizzaffi and Margaret Kreider. The flowers were delivered to the grotto at Sacred Heart Church. Also in attendance was Regent Veronica Governale.

