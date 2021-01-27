Court Massabielle donates to Central Catholic schools

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle 1134, has made its annual donation to Central Catholic schools in honor of Discover Catholic Schools Week which is Jan. 31-Feb. 6. On hand for the presentation were, from left, Gail Breaux, Massabielle treasurer; Nathalie Weber; Pete Boudreaux, Central Catholic High School principal; Amanda Talbot, Central Catholic Elementary principal; Fran Listi and Judith Blanco. Court Massabielle began in 1929 at the request of the late Rev. Andrew Souby. The organization has served the area by following its goal of unity and charity. Massabielle meets the third Wednesday of each month in Sacred Heart cafeteria located at 318 Third St. in Morgan City. Membership is open to all women of Catholic faith, 18 years and older.