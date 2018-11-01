Court Massabielle 1134, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, celebrated Catholic Daughters Day at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. On hand were, front row from left, Emelina Basas; Betsy Grizzaffi, financial secretary; Betty Rulf; and Ellen LaHoste. Back row from left are Kathleen Alfred Guidry, visiting CDA; Margaret Kreider, secretary; Sundra Deshotel, treasurer; and Denise Ritchie, vice regent and Louisiana CDA district deputy.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle 1134, Regent Veronica Governale welcomes new member Jovita Compton, right, at the court’s September meeting. Membership in Catholic Daughters of the Americas is open to women age 18 or older of the Catholic faith. For information call Sacred Heart rectory at 985-385-0770.
Court Massabielle celebrates Catholic Daughters Day, welcomes new member
