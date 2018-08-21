Members of Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas recently gathered to celebrate the court’s 89th anniversary. Court Massabielle was established by the Rev. Andrew Souby in 1929. Members continue to serve the community following the motto, “Unity and Charity.” The organization donates to charities, administers scholarship programs and strives to provide a helping hand wherever needed. Membership is open to women age 18 or older of the Catholic faith. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month (except July) at Sacred Heart cafeteria, 318 Third St. in Morgan City.
—Submitted photos
Julie Delaune was recognized for 40 years of service at the August meeting of Court Massabielle 1134, Catholic Daughters of the Americas. The Rev. Wilfredo Decal, Court Massabielle chaplain and pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City, presented the service pin. The court also celebrated its 89th anniversary. Earning 40-year pins, but unable to attend, were Jan LaRocca and Genevieve Price.
At its 89th anniversary meeting and celebration, Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas recognized members with perfect attendance. From left are Angela Mire, six years; Marian Jones, 30 years; the Rev. Wilfredo Decal, who was on hand for the presentations; Betty Rulf, 20 years; Veronica Governale, seven years; Sundra Deshotel, 14 years; Barbara Strader, two years and Betsy Grizzaffi, 15 years. Roses given to the recipients are donated each year by Jones, in memory of her sister, Joyce Russell.
Court Massabielle celebrates 89 years
