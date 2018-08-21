Court Massabielle celebrates 89 years

Members of Court Massabielle 1134 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas recently gathered to celebrate the court’s 89th anniversary. Court Massabielle was established by the Rev. Andrew Souby in 1929. Members continue to serve the community following the motto, “Unity and Charity.” The organization donates to charities, administers scholarship programs and strives to provide a helping hand wherever needed. Membership is open to women age 18 or older of the Catholic faith. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month (except July) at Sacred Heart cafeteria, 318 Third St. in Morgan City.

—Submitted photos