Corn maze is Saturdays in October

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter will present the Corn Maze at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

In addition to the maze, there will be a farm animal petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, hay mountain climb, riding a kids zip line and a hayride. Concessions for sale will include hamburgers, popcorn, corn dogs and other snacks and drinks from local vendors.

The corn maze festivities will culminate with a Night Maze and Bonfire from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28. The AgCenter encourages families to were costumes at the family-friendly, Halloween-themed evening. The Oct. 28 event will also feature games, live music and roasting s’mores at the bonfire.

Admission for each event is $10 per person, with children 3 and under admitted free.

“What better way for families to end the summer than with a trip to the farm during harvest season,” said Jeff Kuehny, director of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden.

Sponsored by the LSU AgCenter and the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, proceeds from the Corn Maze events support the educational programs at the Botanic Gardens.

For information, contact the Botanic Gardens at 225-763-3990 or botanicgardens@agcenter.lsu.edu.