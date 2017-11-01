Community Concert celebrates 70th year

The Community Concert Association of Morgan City celebrated its 70th anniversary season on Monday with a cutting of the cake prior to the 3 Redneck Tenors concert at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Three concerts remain in the 2017-18 season. Community participation and support has kept the association alive. Anyone wishing to join or to learn more about the organization by visit http://morgancitycca.biz for information. Members of the board on hand were Floyd Cloutier, president; Doylene Rice, first vice president; Harry Porter, second vice president; Terri DiMatteo, treasurer; Linda Cooke, secretary; George Ramirez; Juanita Lagard; Nell Lamury; Susan Tregle; Suzanne Wiltz; Vince Bernard and Deborah Price. Not pictured are board members Geri Bourgeois, publicity; Lee LeBlanc, Dr. Mary Ellon Allen and C. Gordon Smith.