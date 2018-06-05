Community Concert awards four scholarships

A generous anonymous donor has made it possible for the Community Concert Association of Morgan City to award four $1,000 Marlene Hendrix Memorial Music Scholarships instead of a single scholarship. Recipients are Abram Gilder of Berwick High School, Harley LaRocca and Zachary Ingram of Morgan City High School, and Mallory Perry of Patterson High School. All excelled in music, academic activities and volunteer work. LaRocca will attend LSU and major in music composition/vocal performance. Gilder will enroll in Louisiana College to major in worship leadership. Ingram plans to major in music composition and instrumental education at Nicholls State University. Perry will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to major in music education/band director or arts center director. CCA President Floyd Cloutier and board members presented scholarships recently. Front row from left are Perry, Gilder and LaRocca. Back row from left are board members Geri Bourgeois, George Ramirez, Nell Lamury, Harry Porter and Doylene Porter, and Cloutier. Ingram was unable to attend.