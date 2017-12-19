First grade
—Submitted Photos
Second Grade
Christmas Door Decoration Contest winners announced
Tue, 12/19/2017 - 9:12am StMaryNow.com
The Christmas Door Decoration Contest winners have been announced by Patterson Garden Club. First-grade winning teachers were, top photo from left, Becky Guarisco, first place and Caren Richard, second place (substitute Layne Guzzetta, not shown, decorated the door). Second-grade winning teachers were, bottom photo from left, Amanda Fernandez, first place and Dana Martin, second place.