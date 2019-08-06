Children’s Day Mini Street Parade is Aug. 31

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children’s Day Mini Street Parade will parade around Lawrence Park in Morgan City at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

All children are welcome to participate. Bikes, wagons, scooters (non-motorized) and walkers are allowed. Participants are welcome to dress in costume and have throws.

The theme for this year is “Shall We Dance?” Judging categories are Most Original, Theme Related, Festival, Bike, Walker and Group.

Registration for judging purposes is 10-10:45 a.m. Aug. 31 in front of Morgan City City Hall.

The parade will begin at First Street and Lawrence Park and end at the gazebo in the park.