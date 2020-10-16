Article Image Alt Text

—Submitted photos

Article Image Alt Text

Chi Chapter meets

Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:40am

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International’s Chi Chapter held its first meeting of the season on Oct. 1. This professional organization of women educators installed its new executive board for 2020-22. They are, top photo from left, Martha Boudreaux, parliamentarian;, Alecia Rabalais, treasurer; Roxanne Smith, corresponding secretary; Michelle South, second vice president; Suzanne Bergeron, first vice president; and Karen Marin, president. Not pictured is Becky Wiggins, recording secretary. New member Ronica Lapoint, left in bottom photo, was inducted into the society. With her is Marin. Chi Chapter's mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020