Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project trudges ahead with aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting United States military veterans, is barreling ahead with its late founder’s mission to help former men and women in uniform. Since the passing of Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels last year, co-founder David Corlew (Daniels’ longtime manager) has donated $25,000 to various organizations that directly aid veterans and their families, the organizations news release states.

Recent contributions include $10,000 to A Soldier’s Child, which benefits children of veterans, and $5,000 to God’s Word for Warriors, a non-profit committed to serving spiritually wounded and emotionally distressed vets.

“Our mission is to continue our vision and commitment to the supporting of our veterans as they reintegrate from service to civilian life,” said Corlew. “The loss of Charlie, combined with the impact of COVID, has made it even more difficult to do. But the need is there, and as you can see, we are unwavering in efforts to serve.”

Additionally, last month, the Project joined forces with country music superstar Chris Young to establish the Daniels/Young Veterans Schol-arship at Middle Tenn-essee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Project donated $10,000 to fund the new yearly scholarship that will be awarded to former servicemen and women pursuing a degree from the College of Media and Entertainment at the university.

“Charlie was not only an influence on my music but was a mentor too,” said Young, who attended MTSU prior to signing with RCA Nashville. “I’m extremely honored to help continue his legacy through this new scholarship.”

MTSU also houses the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, an on-campus facility that provides transition services for veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service.

The Project’s daily operations rely solely on public donations. To donate, visit www.thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org.

About The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project is a not-for profit organization that assists other not-for-profits in securing funds to help causes that benefit veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. The organization was co-founded in 2014 by the late country music legend Charlie Daniels and his manager, David Corlew. Board members include Corlew, Major Gen. Terry “Max” Haston (retired) and most recently in 2020, Hazel Daniels. The Project partners with organizations that do the most good, with the least overhead.