Catholic Daughters Sunday proclaimed

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle, recently held a proclamation signing declaring Catholic Daughters Sunday for Oct. 15. Court members will gather at a 4:30 p.m. vigil Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City on Saturday, Oct. 14, in celebration of this national event. Court Massabielle 1134 began in 1929, at the request of the Rev. Andrew Souby. Massabielle’s membership is open to women of the Catholic faith who are 18 or older. The organization’s motto is “Unity and Charity,” with service to the communities, as well as giving projects. Monthly meetings are held at Sacred Heart cafeteria, located at 318 Third St. in Morgan City, on the third Wednesday of each month except there is no meeting in July and a second Wednesday meeting is held in December. Massabielle members at the signing were, standing from left, Veronica Governale, regent; Betsy Grizzaffi, financial secretary; Lana Domino; Frances Listi; Judy Blanco; and Betty Rulf. Tri-City area mayors signing the proclamation are, from left, Rodney Grogan, Patterson; Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Morgan City; and Louis Ratcliff, Berwick.