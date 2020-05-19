Burden Museum & Gardens announces reopening

BATON ROUGE — In response to the recent relaxation of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home directive, Burden Museum & Gardens has announced a resumption of most activities effective May 18.

In general, the hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with gates closing at 5:30 p.m.

Tour groups and rentals remain postponed until further notice. Photographers are required to schedule sessions at least four days ahead of time; one week is preferred.

Beginning May 18, the LSU Rural Life Museum will open outdoor portions of the museum and Windrush Garden to walk-in visitors and families in groups of fewer than 10. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and cautioned about maintaining physical distancing. Special reduced museum admission of $6 per person will be in effect.

The museum will not offer scheduled tours or events until further notice. However, photography in the museum and garden may resume with prior appointment.

The museum will resume regular activities, including opening galleries and the gift shop, on May 25. Regular admission of $10 for adults 12 to 61, $9 for seniors and $8 for children 6 to 11 will resume. Admission to Windrush Gardens is $3 per person. Both are free for kids under 6.

Also on May 18, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens will reopen to visitors. However, the Information Center, restrooms and offices as well as the Children’s Garden Pollinator Playground will remain closed.

The gardens will be monitored to assure visitors observe social distancing and maintain groups no larger than 10.

Individuals must make appointments to arrange for potential rentals.

Located at 4560 Essen Lane just off I-10 in Baton Rouge, Burden Museum & Gardens includes the LSU Rural Life Museum, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and Windrush Garden. More information is available online at www.discoverburden.com.