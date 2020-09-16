Bridal expo, open houses, craft show are scheduled

Bridal expo and open house set Oct. 4

Arlington Historic Home & Gardens is holding a Bridal Expo & Open House from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 4.

The gates at 11532 La. 182 in Franklin will be open for visitors to walk the grounds, view the home and talk with vendors.

There is no charge for this event, and it is open to the public.

For more information email arlingtonhomeevents@gmail.com.

Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show and Marketplace moved to Oct. 10

HOUMA — The Houma Terrebonne Civic Center announced that the Craftin’ Cajuns Craft Show and Marketplace presented that was set for Oct. 24 has been rescheduled to Oct. 10.

The change of date is required because local officials have designated the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center an early voting location in order to accommodate the state COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The Craftin’ Cajuns Craft Show will be open to shoppers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with free admission and free parking for the public.

For the safety of shoppers, vendors and staff, all persons entering the building will be required to pass a temperature screening. Additionally, anyone entering the event is required to wear a face covering at all times inside the building according to the Governor’s mandate. Those experiencing any COVID-19 symptom are asked not to enter this event.

If the maximum allowable building occupancy is reached, those wishing to enter will be able to wait outside until individuals exit the building.

VENDOR INFORMATION

Vendors currently registered will be transferred to the new date. Show management is contacting registered vendors to update registration details and confirm participation. Vendors wishing a refund can do so by written request to info@houmaciviccenter.com.

Vendors who are not registered and interested in participating can complete an application at Houmaciviccenter.com/craftshow. Applications will be placed on a waitlist and these vendors will be contacted to fill any open spaces.

Additional information will be published at Houmaciviccenter.com/craftshow and at Facebook.com/craftincajuns.

Shadows-on-the-Teche to reopen with Community Day

NEW IBERIA — The Shadows-on-the-Teche is reopening and is kicking things off with its annual Shadows Community Day.

Join the staff on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. for grounds only, self-guided tours of the Shadows gardens and a family-friendly scavenger hunt with the chance to win prize packages, including children’s toys, art prints of the Shadows, and the Shadows-on-the-Teche Cookbook featuring recipes for all types of foods.

Admission for Shadows Community Day is free, but donations are appreciated.

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Entrance to the event will be through the Shadows front gate on E. Main Street.

Shadows Staff will be wearing masks and monitoring the number of people in the gardens in order to follow state mandated crowd sizes. Restroom facilities have been thoroughly sanitized and will be available for use. The house will not be open for tours.

About the Shadows-on-the-Teche:

The Shadows-on-the-Teche, National Trust for Historic Preservation site, opened to the public in 1961 with the mission to preserve the buildings, landscape, collections, and historical integrity of the site; to research and interpret through education programs a 19th century southern Louisiana plantation economy and community and their evolution; and to encourage an appreciation of and interest in historic preservation. The Shadows and the National Trust are not-for-profit organizations that are responsible for their own operating budgets. The Shadows does not receive funding from state, parish, or city government. The site supports itself through admissions, special programs and events, and donations to the Friends of the Shadows. For more information, visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.