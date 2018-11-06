Boudreaux guest speaker at Patterson Garden Club meeting

Patterson Garden Club held its monthly meeting Oct. 23 at the home of Iris Roy.

Guest speaker Nancy Boudreaux, business owner, presented a scarf-tying demonstration on various techniques for infinity, square and long scarves.

President Evelyn Estay thanked members who volunteered at the downtown historic walk Oct. 13 during the Patterson Main Street Festival and Walking Tour.

She announced the Blue Star Memorial Program will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at Patterson Junior High. Members and veterans are invited to attend.

The club will make Halloween treats to deliver to St. Mary Center of Hope.

Co-hostesses were Lisa Wilson and Donna Bates-Ruffin. Seeds donated by a friend were shared.

The next meeting will be Nov. 13.