Business owner Nancy Boudreaux was guest speaker at the Patterson Garden Club Oct. 23 meeting. She presented a scarf-tying demonstration on various techniques for infinity, square and long scarves.
—Submitted Photos

Co-hostesses for the October Patterson Garden Club meeting were Lisa Wilson, standing, and Donna Bates-Ruffin.

Boudreaux guest speaker at Patterson Garden Club meeting

Tue, 11/06/2018 - 10:07am

Patterson Garden Club held its monthly meeting Oct. 23 at the home of Iris Roy.
Guest speaker Nancy Boudreaux, business owner, presented a scarf-tying demonstration on various techniques for infinity, square and long scarves.
President Evelyn Estay thanked members who volunteered at the downtown historic walk Oct. 13 during the Patterson Main Street Festival and Walking Tour.
She announced the Blue Star Memorial Program will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at Patterson Junior High. Members and veterans are invited to attend.
The club will make Halloween treats to deliver to St. Mary Center of Hope.
Co-hostesses were Lisa Wilson and Donna Bates-Ruffin. Seeds donated by a friend were shared.
The next meeting will be Nov. 13.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018