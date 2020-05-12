Botanic Gardens presents virtual gardens week

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden will host an online National Public Gardens Week celebration via its website and Facebook page now through May 16.

National Public Gardens Week celebrates gardens and arboreta across the United States and encourages everyone to enjoy and support these green treasures. This year the Botanic Gardens encourages everyone to celebrate their own green treasures.

Each day of the week, the Botanic Gardens will present a themed educational video on its website and Facebook page with a corresponding giveaway on Facebook. The remaining schedule is as follows:

—May 12: Herbal cocktails with Beausoleil bartender Jessica Torres, who will share a recipe for a Southern favorite: mint julep.

—May 13: Volunteer Appreciation Day as the Botanic Gardens staff thanks all volunteers for their time and support of the gardens.

—May 14: Garden yoga with Leela Yoga lifestyle instructor Allyson Huval, who will livestream a garden yoga class at 9 a.m.

—May 15: Floral Friday with Billy Heroman’s floral designer Missy Hosner, who will give floral arranging tips.

—May 16: Fairy gardening with East Baton Rouge Parish Master Gardener Kitty Bull, who will demonstrate ways to make a fairy garden.

“Although people can’t join us in our gardens for National Public Gardens Week, we are excited to bring the celebration to them. I hope they will virtually join our experts to learn how they can better enjoy their own garden,” said Burden director Jeff Kuehny.

More information is available online at www.lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/ and on Facebook at face book.com/LSUAgBotanic Gardens/.