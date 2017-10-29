Born in 1947? CCA offers chance for tickets

Were you born in 1947? Then you are eligible for the Community Concert Association of Morgan City’s season ticket giveaway.

Community Concert Association launched its first concert series in 1947 and is celebrating its 70th anniversary with its concert Monday featuring the “3 Redneck Tenors,” at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium Paul Schreier Theatre.

Everybody that was born in 1947 is eligible for a drawing for two subscriptions to next season’s 2018-19 concerts. Just print name and phone number on reverse side of ticket stub for the 3 Redneck Tenors and place it in the specially marked container at the concert. The winner will be drawn at intermission.

Admission is $25, adults; $5, students (K-12) with tickets available at the door.

CCA began when approximately 50 interested citizens from the Morgan City area formed the group to cultivate an interest in cultural entertainment, have opportunities to see and hear artistic presentations, encourage public appreciation of the performing arts and teaching in schools of St. Mary Parish, and build and maintain a permanent concert audience on a membership basis.

The first officers of the association were Mrs. P.R. (Sunny) Norman, president; John Pharr, vice president; and Eldred Naquin, treasurer. Artists performed in the gymnasium of M.D. Shannon Elementary School until construction of the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium in 1964. Since then, all concerts have been held in the Paul Schreier Theatre.

Big events in 1947 included Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier, engineers proposing hexagonal cells for provisioning of mobile telephone service, the first “instant” camera being introduced and tubeless tires made their debut.