Books Along the Teche will feature Food Network chefs

NEW IBERIA — The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival April 3 will feature a Cajun cocktail party featuring Food Network Stars Chefs Cody and Samantha Carroll and music by the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band.

The chefs will present a Cochon de Lait (pig roast) and local seafood from Delcambre Direct Seafood in the gardens of Shadows-on-the-Teche in New Iberia, a National Trust for Historic Preservation site. In the event of inclement weather the event will be held at the Sliman Theater, 129 E. Main St., according to the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The 6-8 p.m. event is $50 per person and tickets can be purchased at BonTempsTix.com

Born and raised in the small farmer’s town of Batchelor, Cody Carroll always made time for the kitchen. It was in his family’s hunting and fishing camps, preparing Louisiana game, waterfowl, and fish that his talent and passion for cooking flourished.

At the age of 18, he left his family’s farm to attend Louisiana State University, where he graduated with a degree in Business. He then enrolled at the Louisiana Culinary Institute to acquire his degree in Culinary Arts. It was here that he met Samantha, his future wife and business partner.

Samantha Carroll grew up in the community of Gonzales. Her love for the culinary arts stems from waking up on weekend mornings to the distinct scent of roux being prepared in her family’s kitchen for gumbo. To this day, she swears there is no better smell.

The chefs graduated from culinary school in January 2010 and just three months later transformed a former drive-through convenience store in New Roads into Hot Tails; a rustic, South Louisiana style restaurant. The establishment was intended to be an outlet for the crawfish being raised in their farm, but has evolved to include a full menu of their versions of Louisiana classic dishes and elevated comfort food. Their dishes have been referred to as “hardcore South Louisiana cuisine.”

Since opening the restaurant, they’ve traveled around the world to showcase Louisiana cooking traditions and ingredients, most notably winning the title of “King and Queen of Louisiana Seafood” in 2013.

In December 2017, the couple rose to fame as Food Network stars, showcasing their farm-to-table cuisine and unique style in the kitchen as a true dynamic-duo on their own show: Cajun Aces.

With a focus on Great Southern Writers, the festival highlights Iberia Parish authors and others who write about the unique culture of Louisiana. Events include cooking demonstrations, workshops on writing, book fair, academic symposiums, receptions, poetry, music, live oak walk, movie screenings, children’s activities, readers theater and more. Participants can learn Cajun dancing or how to play bouree, and tour the areas described in the Dave Robicheaux novels.

To purchase tickets, day passes and all-inclusive passes, visit BonTempsTix.com.

For festival information, e-mail techefest@gmail.com or call Shadows-0n-the-Teche at 337-369-6446.