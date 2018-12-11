Bertaut presented St. Mary AARP award

Carroll “Bobby” Bertaut was presented the St. Mary AARP Community Service Award at the St. Mary AARP Dec. 3 meeting at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Bertaut is an AARP board member that has worked to improve the chapter and the community. He was presented with the award by St. Mary AARP Recording Secretary AnnEtta Lombardo.

Sponsor of the meeting and meal was Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City. Attendees were served roast beef, rice and gravy, carrots and salad. The meal was prepared by Lonnie and Kathy LaBouve, and Lance Devillier.

Aphreikah DuHaney-West, CEO of Teche Regional Medical Center, discussed the status of the medical center and the anticipated effects on the center as a result of the upcoming transition to new ownership and management in 2019.

Following the meal, a special “Christmas Fun” activity was presented by Faye and Gordon Smith. It featured a Christmas audience participation game and a Christmas carol sing-along. In conclusion, Gordon Smith sang a solo performance of “O’ Holy Night.”

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for December were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held on Jan. 7, 2019.