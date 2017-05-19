Bayou Vista Garden Club takes garden tour

Jean and Darryl Chauvin hosted the Bayou Vista Garden Club May meeting at their home on Bayou Teche in Patterson. This was the last meeting of the 2016-17 season.

Club members toured the gardens which included Knockout roses, hibiscus, lorepetalum, philodendron, orchid ginger, butterfly ginger, wood violets, hydrangea, daylilies, cast iron plant, mock orange, Louisiana irises, eucalyptus tree, crape myrtles, and more. The vegetable garden contained tomatoes, peppers, onions, purple hull peas, cucumbers, eggplants, green beans and a variety of herbs.

Donna Bucci presented a program on easy floral vase arrangements using cut flowers and foliage. Members were given an “Easy Arranger” grid for their creations.

Kim Alcina, environmental awareness chairman, repurposed an old cane-seat chair into a birdbath.

Hostesses for the meeting were Bucci and Jo Ann Ryan. Bucci created a mass floral design, “To Friends,” using daisies, chrysanthemum, leather leaf fern, and asparagus fern. Members provided a covered-dish supper.

On behalf of the club, Bucci was presented with a gift for her service as Bayou Vista Garden Club president from 2015-17.

The door prize winner was Mary Myers.