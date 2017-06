Donna Richard, Bayou Vista Garden Club Adopt-A-School chairman, presents Bayou Vista Elementary School teacher Marita McCain with a financial donation for the continuance of the “Healthy Snacks” program at Bayou Vista Elementary School. From left are Richard, McCain, and Bayou Vista Garden Club’s Carol Schaub, President Donna Bucci, Jo Ann Ryan, Janice Verret and Jean Chauvin.