Bayou Vista Garden Club donates books

Bayou Vista Garden Club donated two books to the Bayou Vista Branch Library. “Learn and Play in the Garden,” by Meg Herd and “Petit Pierre and the Floating Pond,” written by Johnette Downing and illustrated by Heather Stanley were presented to Librarian Genevia Alcina. From left are Bayou Vista Garden Club’s Donna Richard and President Donna Bucci, Alcina, and club members Carol Schaub, Janice Verret, Jo Ann Ryan and Jean Chauvin.