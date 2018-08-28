Barbier, Gorsha named Children's Day royalty

Gavyn Jon Gorsha and Riley Ann Barbier were crowned Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children’s Day King and Queen Aug. 12 following a random drawing held at the Spray Park in Bayou Vista.

Gorsha, 9-year-old son of Justin Price and Aerial Gorsha of Morgan City, is a fourth-grader at Maitland Elementary in Morgan City. His favorite subject is science.

The honor roll student likes football and baseball.

Barbier, 11-year-old daughter of Joshua Barbier and Lacey Gros of Morgan City, is a sixth-grader at Morgan City Junior High School. Her favorite subject is English.

Her interests are cheerleading, softball, volleyball and dance.

They were presented during the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Coronation on Aug. 25 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The Children’s Day royalty will reign over the Children’s Day activities that begin at 8:30 a.m. in Lawrence Park in Morgan City on Sept. 1.

Festival officials encourage area children to participate in the host of free field games, races and more.

Children’s Day is sponsored by Baker Agri-Forest Properties in honor of the late Dot and Melvin Blanchard.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.