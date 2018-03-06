Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts Cotillion/Beautillion

The Iota Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its 29th Annual Cotillion/Beautillion on Feb. 17 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Seven young women and men were presented as debutantes and beaus to society during the gala titled “An Evening of Elegance and Grace.” All are seniors at their respective high schools.

The presentation ball was a culmination of several months of activities and workshop including a financial aid workshop, personal development seminar, fashion and talent show, Southern University High School Day, mother and daughter/son brunch, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to name a few.

Gala festivities included the presentation of the debutantes and beaus, the debutante/father and beau/mother dance and the cotillion dance with escorts. A toast was given by Matthew Glover. The evening ended with a formal dance in honor of the 2018 Alpha Kappa Alpha debutantes and beaus.

The beaus included Colby Lorenzia Pogue, Patterson High School, son of Curtis and Yvette Pogue, escorted by Anya Drexler Tabor; Tywan Polidore, West St. Mary High School, son of Clyde Jones and Sharetka Polidore, escorted by Choicey Hill; and Andrew Joseph Roberts Jr., New Iberia Senior High School, son of Racquelle and Andrew Roberts Sr., escorted by Lindsay Danielle Green.

The debutantes included Trynitie Ka’Shae August, Central Catholic High School, daughter of Ronald and Melony August, escorted by Darion Dewayne Young; Tayla Patrice Weary, Morgan City High School, daughter of Reginald and Theresa Weary, escorted by Tavis De’Andre Johnson; Kody Ceaser, Jeanerette Senior High School, daughter of Stanford and Regina Ceaser, escorted by Dallas Dequencee Walters III; and Zalayar Na’Shea Spurlock, Thibodaux High School, daughter of Eddie Terrell and Lanitra Spurlock, escorted by Zion Landry.

Mr. Beau 2017 Dailen Manuel and Miss Deb 2017 Saasha Small assisted with presentation of awards. Award winners included Constance Hulbert Congeniality: Trynitie August; Constance Hulbert Debonair: Colby Pogue; Most Scholarly: Tayla Weary and Colby Pogue; Most Talented: Zalayar Spurlock and Tayla Weary; Most Fashion-able: Andrew Roberts Jr.; and Best Interview, Best Presentation and Community Service: Tayla Weary.

Andrew Roberts Jr. was crowned Mr. Beau 2018. First runner-up was Colby Pogue and second runner-up was Tywan Polidore.

Zalayar Spurlock was crowned Miss Deb 2018. First runner-up was Trynitie August, second runner-up was Kody Ceaser and third runner-up was Tayla Weary.

High school students serving as ushers and the gala’s official greeters were Leah Stockhill, Kaitlynn Wells, Caleb Pogue, Jalon Olivier, Rhiannon Maze and Mylin Wilson.