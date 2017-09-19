AgCenter presents Wine and Roses at Burden on Oct. 11

BATON ROUGE — The LSU AgCenter will present Wine and Roses, an evening of cocktails and dinner under the stars and among 2,000 roses in the Rose Garden at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden on Oct. 11.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and music by the John Gray jazz trio. Dinner catered by Heirloom Cuisine will follow at 7 p.m. in the Rose Garden.

This year, the LSU AgCenter College of Agriculture is collaborating with Mendel University of the Czech Republic to present an exceptional exhibit of flora and fashion. Students’ living floral garments will be presented in high runway style followed by an opportunity to meet the student designers and models.

“Come experience the magic of the Botanic Gardens at night,” said Jeff Kuehny, resident director of the Botanic Gardens.

Presented by the LSU AgCenter and the Burden Horticulture Society, the annual Wine and Roses event supports the educational programs at the Botanic Gardens.

Admission is $100 for members of the Burden Horticulture Society and $125 per person for others. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Mary Coco at the Botanic Gardens at mcoco@agcenter.lsu.edu or by calling 225-763-3990, option 6.

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is located at 4560 Essen Lane at I-10 in Baton Rouge.