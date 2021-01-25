AcA offers art grants for 2021

LAFAYETTE — Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority announce a call for application to ArtSpark, an individual artist funding program. ArtSpark 2021 applications are live now on AcA’s website, https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/community/artspark/.

ArtSpark grants support artists in Acadiana (which includes St. Mary and St. Martin parishis), especially those with otherwise limited opportunities.

Projects must take place between April 1 and Dec. 1, 2021, and grants of $1,000-$5,000 will be awarded to several applicants. The grant funds can be used to expand an artist’s bodies of work as a creative entrepreneur and offer new community engagements.

These awards offer assistance to emerging, mid-career and mature artists for specific, short-term projects, and projects in virtually any creative discipline can qualify.

In 2020, eight artists were awarded grants for projects, including Aileen Bennett, Allison Bohl DeHart, Kai Gayten, Adrian Guidry, Simone McCrocklin, Dirk Guidry, Alex “Poetic Soul” Johnson and Chas Justus.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend one of two Application Assistance Workshops on Zoom that are set for Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. During these sessions, AcA staff will review the ArtSpark program guidelines and application process, and lead a question and answer session with attendees.

Full details of what kinds of projects qualify for support, how to apply, and Zoom links to register for the workshop are available on the AcA’s website.

About AcA

The Acadiana Center for the Arts serves to bring elevating arts experiences to the people of Acadiana through many approaches including holding public concerts, presenting art exhibitions, providing grants to artists and cultural organizations, and bringing artists into schools across the region. AcA brings equitable access to the arts through year-round education and outreach activities and aims to build a more sustainable cultural ecosystem for future generations in Acadiana.