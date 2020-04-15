Johnson-Dufrene wed at Sacred Heart

Paige Elizabeth Johnson and Bobby Dufrene exchanged wedding vows Jan. 18 during a 6:30 p.m. double-ring ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. The Very Rev. Jay Baker officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. David Johnson of Berwick. The groom is the son of Barry Dufrene of Morgan City and Tammy Murphy of Shreveport.

For the ceremony, the altar was decorated with white fresh floral arrangements of gladiolas, stock and Playa Blanca roses. Pews were reserved with a bouquet of assorted foliage consisting of Italian Ruscus, silver dollar and seeded eucalyptus tied together with ivory, double satin ribbon.

Music was by organist Lee LeBlanc, vocalist Margaret Kreider, and the Arco Music Strings.

Readers were Amy Kirkpatrick, Leslie Marino Davis, cousin of the bride, and Felicia Marino, aunt of the bride. Gift bearers were Manuel Ramirez, Sharon Ramirez and Elizabeth Ramirez.

Escorted in marriage by her father, the bride was attired in a ball gown designed with voluminous tulle skirt, lace motifs, illusion long sleeves with keyhole details and beading at the waist. The dress was finished with covered buttons and an illusion V-back with lace edges.

Gracing her head was a crystal headpiece holding a cathedral-length veil complemented with lace motif details along the edges.

She carried a bouquet of white Playa Blanca roses, Patience garden roses, ivory spray roses, white ranunculus, Queen Anne’s lace, Italian Ruscus, seeded eucalyptus and dusty miller. A rosary and brooch, belonging to the late Esther Marino, grandmother of the bride, were attached to the bouquet.

Katherine Ramirez Albarado was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Megan Monier, Caitlin Bruce, Anna Busalacchi, Hailey Hodson, Mallory Johnson Fuhrer, sister of the bride, and April Dos Ramos, sister of the groom.

They were attired in dark hunter green lux chiffon and stretch crepe dresses in varied styles.

Bridal attendants each carried a bouquet of Patience garden roses, porcelina spray roses, Jade roses, Italian Ruscus, seeded eucalyptus and dusty miller.

Junior bridesmaid was Teresa Dos Ramos, niece of the groom.

Blakely Ann Fuhrer, niece of the bride, was flower girl. She carried a small gold hoop embellished with Patience garden rose, porcelina spray roses, Playa Blanca roses, ivory spray roses, Italian Ruscus and seeded eucalyptus.

Ringbearer was Miller Charles Fuhrer, nephew of the bride.

Brennan Albarado served as best man. Groomsmen were Neal Mayon, Adam Lefort, Connor Gonzales, Brant Dos Ramos, nephew of the groom, Justin Simon and Josh Dos Ramos, brother-in-law of the groom.

Ushers were Johnny Marino, uncle of the bride and Terry Dufrene, uncle of the groom.

A reception followed at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

The entrance was adorned with sheer drapes embellished with smilax vines, pulled back with garden rose bouquets. In the reception area, the bride’s formal portrait was displayed along with a pre-bridal music video.

A five-layer white buttercream creation served as the bride’s cake. It featured floral embellishments placed intermittently and was topped with the couple’s initials in gold.

The groom’s cake was shaped as a barrel containing sugar sculpted “Colonel’s Retreat Lager Beer” complete with sugar sculpted ice.

Prior to the wedding, the groom’s father hosted a rehearsal dinner at Café Jo Jo’s in Morgan City.

Prenuptial parties included an engagement party at The Napoleon House in New Orleans hosted by Terry and Lynette Dufrene, uncle and aunt of the groom; a bridal shower hosted by bridesmaids, a couples shower hosted by Katherine and Brennan Albarado, and their families; and a bridal brunch hosted by the bride’s mother.

The bride graduated from Central Catholic High School in Morgan City, received a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, and a master’s in speech pathology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is a speech pathologist at The Center for Pediatric Therapy in Thibodaux.

The groom graduated from Central Catholic High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in financial services marketing and accounting at Nicholls State University. He is a loan officer for The First National Bank of Jeanerette’s Morgan City branch.

They honeymooned in Napa Valley, California, and reside in Morgan City.