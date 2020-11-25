Article Image Alt Text

Mr. and Mrs. Armando Rosado
—Submitted Photo

Armando and Rosa Rosado celebrate 65th anniversary

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 8:41am

Armando and Rosa Alicia Garcia Rosado of Patterson celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Nov. 20. They were married Nov. 20, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in San Antonio. They are the parents of Sandra Rosado-Guajardo of Denton, Texas; Amanda Rosado-Beall of Patterson; Yvonne C. Rosado and Rosie A. Rosado of Carencro; Armando Rosado Jr. of Fullerton, California; and Ricardo Rosado of Thibodaux. The anniversary couple also has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They have resided in Patterson for 62 years where before they retired, he was an engineer, machinist and mechanic, and she was a legal secretary, sold Avon and was a bus attendant.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020