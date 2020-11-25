Armando and Rosa Rosado celebrate 65th anniversary

Armando and Rosa Alicia Garcia Rosado of Patterson celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Nov. 20. They were married Nov. 20, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in San Antonio. They are the parents of Sandra Rosado-Guajardo of Denton, Texas; Amanda Rosado-Beall of Patterson; Yvonne C. Rosado and Rosie A. Rosado of Carencro; Armando Rosado Jr. of Fullerton, California; and Ricardo Rosado of Thibodaux. The anniversary couple also has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. They have resided in Patterson for 62 years where before they retired, he was an engineer, machinist and mechanic, and she was a legal secretary, sold Avon and was a bus attendant.