King and Queen Amani XXI Shayne Stevenson Sr. and Twanna O’Brien Wynche will bid farewell during the Krewe of Amani tableau Saturday. Festivities will begin at 8 p.m. at the Patterson Area Civic Center.
—B. Merritt Photography

The 59th Krewe of Hephaestus ball will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Making an appearance will be King and Queen Hephaestus LVIII Derald J. Hardaway and Abigail Kathleen Askew.
—Brocato Photography

Amani, Hephaestus tableaus March 2

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 10:04am

The last Mardi Gras balls of the 2019 season are set March 2 as the Krewe of Hephaestus and the Krewe of Amani present tableaus.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019