Ochsner, TRMC announce births

Born to Shaylin Drash and Donovan Lacoste of Berwick, a girl, Charlotte Grace Lacoste, on July 13 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Amber Collette of Morgan City and Trenton Hebert of Bayou Vista, a girl, Addalia Grace Hebert, on July 13 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harrol Ruffin (nee: Angelisa Roy) of Patterson, a girl, Malia Faith Ruffin, on July 18 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 17 inches.

——

Born to Briana Claire Roberts and Jamerson James Williams of Berwick, a girl, Ivy Sue Williams, on July 19 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Jasmin Hernandez and Ricardo Lopez of Amelia, a girl, Dayra Yailen Lopez Hernandez, on July 20 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 17.7 inches.

——

Born to Schyler Ann Stelly and Johnathan Jomar Williams of Patterson, a girl, Javeah Leeann Williams, on July 22 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19¾ inches.

——

Born to Tyraneka Lang and Christian Garrett of Morgan City, a boy, Cobe Anthony Garrett, on July 24 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Kira Cecile Guillory of Berwick and Brennan Michael Bergeron of Morgan City, a girl, Brittley Paige Bergeron, on July 26 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Keiera Wood and Milton Span of Morgan City, a boy, Messiah James Span, on July 27 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 17.1 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Walker (nee: Monique Johnson) of Morgan City, a girl, Armani Giselle Walker, on July 28 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches.

——

Born to Victoria Lynn Leal and Fred Lacoy Smith III of Morgan City, a boy, Cayden Lacoy Smith, on July 28 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches.