Ochsner, Thibodaux announce area births

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Salome Estevez (nee: Maydiel Palacios) of Morgan City, a girl, Arisbeth Estevez, on Sept. 30 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches.

——

Born to Sarah L. Jackson of Morgan City and James J. Bailey Jr. of Patterson, a girl, Jamie Lynn Jackson, on Oct. 1 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Shelby Wiggins of Morgan City, a boy, Henry Paul Wiggins, on Oct. 8 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20.3 inches.

——

Born to Mary Bush of Patterson, a boy, Kingston Jamari Bush, on Oct. 14 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18.4 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Harrison (nee: Jessica Hollifield) of Morgan City, a boy, Mason Edward Harrison, on Oct. 17 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Mahri Robinson and Leslie Favor of Patterson, a girl, Reign Armani Favors, on Oct. 18 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18.5 inches.

——

Born to Andrea Calderon and Luis Benavides Soch of Morgan City, a girl, Luisa Cataleya Benavides Soch, on Oct. 19 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18.2 inches.