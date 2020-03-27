Ochsner St. Mary announces births

Born to Patience Pellegrin of Morgan City, a girl, Jayla Leeanne Pellegrin, on Feb. 27 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Erika Dillenkoffer and Joshua Barnes of Morgan City, a girl, Luna-Rose Leanne Barnes, on March 2 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18.7 inches.

——

Born to Gabrielle Garrett and Wilbert Poole of Morgan City, a girl, Haven Arielle Poole, on March 2 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 17.6 inches.