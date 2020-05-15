Latest births announced by area hospitals

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Alan Kidder (nee: Rachel Rochel) of Morgan City, a boy, Wesley Alan Kidder, on April 28 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kaleb Chris Rainey Sr. (nee: Brooke Nicole Gambrell Rulf) of Morgan City, a boy, Kayven Chris Rainey, on April 30 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 0.08 ounce and measured 18.25 inches.

——

Born to Haley Nicole Guillory and Matthew Henry Guarisco of Berwick, a girl, Genevieve Fay Guarisco, on May 2 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Mylean Phu and Darrick Singleton of Morgan City, a girl, Nadia Rebecca Singleton, on May 5 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18.75 inches.

——

Born to Renee’ Alisha Brown and Kentrell Keith Carter of Patterson, a girl, Kayla Sky Carter, on May 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 4.63 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Andrew Sofford (nee: Noel Emiko Birriel) of Morgan City, a boy, Andrew Carl Sofford, on May 7 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.93 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Adam Aucoin (nee: Carley Godeaux) of Patterson, a girl, Annalise Rose Aucoin, on May 7 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 2.81 ounces and measured 20 inches.