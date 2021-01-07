Area births announced

Born to Briana D. Mcnally and Cameron M. Fontenot of Morgan City, a girl, Alivia Kay Fontenot, on Dec. 11 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Chad E. Pickens (nee: Crystal M. Brown) of Morgan City, a girl, Haisley Klaire Pickens, on Dec. 14 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds and measured 17¾ inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua M. Priestley (nee: Shane M. Concienne) of Berwick, a girl, Willow Rae Priestley, on Dec. 20 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Zackery A. Theriot (nee: Jennifer Ray) of Morgan City, a boy, Dean Anthony Theriot, on Dec. 21 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

——

Born to Tessa Verret and Mark Jones Jr. of Patterson, a boy, Denver Brooks Jones, on Dec. 23 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches.