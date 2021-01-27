Article Image Alt Text

La. 182 bridge reopened

Wed, 01/27/2021 - 4:17pm
Staff Report

The Long-Allen La. 182 Bridge was reopened Wednesday as of 12:30 p.m., according to a Morgan City Police Department Facebook post.
The bridge was shutdown Tuesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler struck the barrier in place on the Berwick side to prevent oversized vehicles from crossing and was to remain closed until the state Department of Transportation and Development could make repairs Wednesday.
Vehicles striking the beam on the Berwick side are something that occurs multiple times a year, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said, with Tuesday’s incident being the first this year.

