Key Club members from local schools attended the weekly Kiwanis meeting and shared activities their club is doing for the community. Pictured are Gavin Wisdom and Chris Templet (Central Catholic), Dylan Lambert and Olivia Kraemer (Berwick High), and Lanie Martin and Alexia Morgan (Morgan City High).

Kiwanis Club happenings

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 11:14am Anonymous

Submitted Photos
The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club's recent guest speaker was the pastor of Crossing Place Church, Den Hussey, who shared ideas and appreciation on being committed to making the community better. Pictured are Blane Aucoin, Cal Carrier, Den Hussey, Ryan Yager and Brandon Monceaux.

