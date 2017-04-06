Westgate over HMS girls

Madilyn Dominque tossed a 4-hitter, leading the Westgate Lady Tigers to a 10-0 win over the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers Wednesday at the Hanson Memorial Girls Softball Complex.

Westgate collected 10 runs on 13 hits with one error. Hanson Memorial collected no runs on four hits with three errors.

Leading hitters for the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers were: Allyssa Young, 2 for 3, 2 singles; Baylee Young, 1 for 3, single and Camille Baker, 1 for 2, single.

Hanson pitcher Ashlee Meyerholtz took the loss after working three innings, allowing four runs (2 earned) on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk. Baylee Young worked three innings, giving up six runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

Hanson Memorial (11-9, 10-2) will play host to Highland Baptist today at 5:30 for Senior Night at the HM Girls Softball Complex.

HANSON 2, GUEYDAN 0

Kaylee Broussard had a triple and Noel Baker lined a double, helping support the winning pitching performance of Baylee Young as the Hanson Memorial Lady Tigers posted a 2-0 District 7-1A victory over the Gueydan Lady Bears Tuesday at the Hanson Memorial Girls Softball Complex.

In recording the win, the Hanson Lady Tigers scored two runs on eight hits with no errors. Gueydan collected no runs on five hits with no errors.

Leading hitters for the Lady Tigers were: Casey Fitzgerald, 1 for 3, run; Kaylee Broussard, 1 for 3, triple, RBI; Allyssa Young, 1 for 3; Baylee Young, 1 for 3, run; Noel Baker, 2 for 3, double; Ashlee Meyerholtz, 1 for 2, single, RBI; Camille Baker, 1 for 2.

Baylee Young (7-3) ran her District 7-1A record to 6-1 after working all seven innings to record the shutout victory. She worked a complete game, no surrendering any runs while giving up five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Gueydan’s Cheyenne LaComb took the loss after going six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits.

Hanson scored its two runs in the fourth and fifth innings on the way to the 2-0 league win over Gueydan.

In the fourth frame, Hanson manufactured one run when Baylee Young singled and advanced to third on Noel Baker’s double. With Young at third and Baker at second, Ashlee Meyerholtz delivered Young on a sacrifice fly, giving Hanson a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Kaylee Broussard slapped a triple to score Camille Baker _ who had singled and moved to second on a fielder’s choice _ to give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 victory.

With the win, the Hanson Lady Tigers improved to 10-2 in District 7-1A action.