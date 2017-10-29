Vandebilt Catholic routs Morgan City 51-13

Morgan City snatched the momentum immediately in its District 7-4A contest with Vandebilt Catholic Thursday as the Tigers’ Deandre Grogan returned the game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead 16 seconds into the contest.

However, Vandebilt Catholic (7-2 overall, 3-2 in district) was unfazed and took it back for good soon after as the Terriers scored touchdowns on five straight first-half offensive possessions and added a defensive touchdown with no time remaining at the end of the first half en route to an easy 51-13 victory.

Vandebilt Catholic Coach Jeremy Atwell said his squad was eager to get back on the field after being upset by Assumption a week ago.

“When you got a program going in the right direction, guys should be eager to get back out there after a loss,” he said. “It was good to see our guys come out, and it was good to see us clean some things up. I thought we were able to run the ball. Brennan Rogers went over 1,000 yards tonight for the season, so just a good deal.”

Vandebilt Catholic quarterback Andrew Robison completed 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while Rogers rushed 13 times for 147 yards and three scores and caught three passes for 39 yards and another score.

“We put a little pressure on him,” Morgan City Coach Eric Howard said of Robison. “He was able to escape and make some plays. Had a bunch of guys out tonight, but to be honest with you, Vandebilt just played a heck of a lot better than we did.”

Robinson completed his first nine passes, and 11 different receivers caught a pass from the junior standout.

After Grogan’s score to start the game, Rogers scored the Terriers’ first t11ouchdown on its ensuing drive on a 3-yard run with 10:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Robinson followed with two straight touchdown passes to cap the Terriers’ next two drives. He hit Bryden Roundtree with a 14-yard score at the 5:35 mark of the first quarter and completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Jules Weaver with 11:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Rogers closed the half with two touchdowns via a 15-yard run with 4:37 remaining and a 7-yard reception from Robison with 9.8 seconds remaining.

On Morgan City’s last possession of the first half, quarterback Tate Alcina tried to complete a deep pass to his receiver. Instead, Vandebilt Catholic’s Clinton Erny snared the ball just inches before it touched the ground and returned it down the Morgan City sideline, accompanied by a wall of blockers, at least 60 yards for a score with no time remaining.

The Terriers added on score on its opening drive of the third quarter when Rogers rushed for a 45-yard touchdown with 11:12 left in third quarter.

Morgan City (2-7, 0-5) scored its lone offensive touchdown with 3:52 remaining in the game when Alcina hit KeSean Francois for a 38-yard touchdown.

Vandebilt scored the game’s final two points on a safety with 35.9 seconds remaining.

Vandebilt Catholic’s leading receiver was John Theriot, who had six receptions for 78 yards.

The Terriers totaled 461 yards of offense (210 rushing and 251 passing).

Meanwhile, its defense surrendered 126 yards of offense to Morgan City (153 passing and -27 rushing).

Kerwin Francois led Morgan City’s ground game with four carries for 26 yards.

Through the air, Alcina completed 10 of 19 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Grogan was his leading receiver with three catches for 73 yards, while KeSean Francois added three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan City will close its season Nov. 3 when it travels to face Assumption in a District 7-4A contest.

Meanwhile, Vandebilt Catholic will conclude the regular season at home Nov. 3 when it hosts district rival E.D. White.