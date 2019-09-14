Trio of Tri-City Area football teams fall Friday night

The Tri-City Area’s three football teams in action Friday were winless as Berwick, Patterson and Morgan City each fell.

Berwick (1-1), which led South Terrebonne 21-20 at halftime, fell 53-28 to the Gators (2-0).

Meanwhile, White Castle (1-1) defeated Morgan City, 44-6, and Assumption (2-0) shut out Patterson, 34-0.

Thursday night, Central Catholic (1-1) defeated West St. Mary, 49-22.

The Tri-City Area’s four teams will return to action Sept. 20, with Berwick playing the area’s lone home game. The Panthers will host Vandebilt Catholic (0-2).

Morgan City (0-2) will travel to face Erath (1-1), while Central Catholic will travel to Vinton (1-1). Patterson will play at Lafayette (2-0).

Below are other Friday night prep football scores from across Louisiana, courtesy of The Associated Press.

Acadiana 28, Ruston 20

Airline 36, Union Parish 12

Alexandria 28, Brusly 17

Archbishop Rummel 37, Slidell 0

Ascension Catholic 35, Riverside Academy 22

Ascension Christian School 49, Ben Franklin 26

Ascension Episcopal 34, Pointe Coupee Catholic 28

B.T. Washington 30, Huntington 24

B.T. Washington 36, Lake Area New Tech Early College 15

Basile 34, Mamou 28

Bastrop 32, Evangel Christian Academy 25

Baton Rouge Catholic 24, North Little Rock, Ark. 17

Baton Rouge Episcopal 40, St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Bay, Miss. 43, Kenner Discovery Health Science 6

Beekman 13, D'Arbonne Woods 6

Belaire 22, Glen Oaks 6

Belle Chasse 28, Archbishop Shaw 14

Benton 49, Vicksburg, Miss. 48

Biloxi, Miss. 34, Hammond 0

Bolton 48, Grant 6

Bossier 69, Lakeside 26

Breaux Bridge 20, New Iberia Catholic 9

Briarfield 38, Franklin Academy 6

Brother Martin 10, G.W. Carver 0

Bunkie 14, St. Edmund Catholic 9

CHEF of Louisiana 28, Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 7

Caldwell Parish 28, Franklin Parish 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 46, Southwood 0

Capitol 22, McKinley 20

Carencro 48, New Iberia 13, OT

Carroll 42, Madison 0

Cathedral, Miss. 37, River Oaks 0

Cedar Creek 33, St. Mary's 7

Central - B.R. 42, Broadmoor 0

Central - B.R. 42, Independence 0

Central Lafourche 56, Franklin 16

Christian Collegiate, Miss. 38, Ben's Ford 14

Comeaux 34, Cecilia 7

Covenant Christian Academy 22, Sci Academy 0

Crowley 26, Westlake 20

De La Salle 49, Country Day 13

DeQuincy 26, Lake Arthur 25

Delcambre 26, Gueydan 6

Delhi 24, Merryville 12

Destrehan 48, Walker 21

Donaldsonville 20, Port Allen 0

Dutchtown 38, McMain 0

E.D. White 28, H.L. Bourgeois 7

East Feliciana 34, St. Helena Central 20

East Iberville 30, Northeast 6

Erath 34, Loreauville 20

Eunice 19, Jennings 7

Ferriday 48, Plaquemine 14

Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 35

General Trass (Lake Providence) 39, Tensas 14

Glenbrook 40, Acadiana Christian 18

Grand Lake 22, Ville Platte 7

Hahnville 34, Mandeville 13

Hamilton Christian Academy 20, Highland Baptist 19

Haughton 41, East Ascension 23

Holy Cross 24, Covington 14

Holy Savior Menard 31, Buckeye 7

Independence 38, Central Private 21

Iowa 34, Kinder 28

Jeanerette 24, St. John 8

Jena 21, St. Louis 16

Kaplan 32, North Vermilion 7

Kentwood 30, Sumner 27

King 27, Fisher 6

Lafayette 38, St. Martinville 7

Lafayette Christian Academy 51, Northside 6

Lakeshore 56, South Plaquemines 16

Lakeview 64, Lena Northwood 14

Leesville 54, Lake Charles College Prep 40

Live Oak 52, Woodlawn (BR) 20

Livingston Collegiate Academy 14, Northlake Christian 13

Livonia 28, West Feliciana 7

Loranger 27, Amite 26, OT

Loyola College Prep 34, Delhi Charter 8

Lusher Charter 40, Higgins 25

Mangham 39, St. Frederick Catholic 12

Mansfield 20, Homer 6

Marksville 36, Avoyelles 16

Minden 35, Haynesville 7

Montgomery 54, Ringgold 20

Natchitoches Central 21, Many 12

Neville 28, University (Lab) 0

Newman 44, Bonnabel 7

North Webster 33, Logansport 9

Northwest 48, Opelousas 20

Notre Dame 46, Sulphur 7

Opelousas Catholic 33, Vermilion Catholic 21

Ouachita Parish 62, Richwood 0

Parkway 35, North DeSoto 14

Peabody 52, Delta Charter 24

Pearl River 45, Thomas Jefferson 20

Pine 50, Bogalusa 31

Plain Dealing 29, North Caddo 28

Ponchatoula 31, Denham Springs 24

Port Barre 28, Beau Chene 7

Prairie View 44, Rebul Aca., Miss. 16

Rayne 19, Abbeville 8

Red River 40, Arcadia 8

Riverfield 60, Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 14

Saint Paul's 19, Jesuit 16

Salmen 34, Northshore 14

Sam Houston 50, LaGrange 14

Scotlandville 53, Natchez, Miss. 14

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca., Miss. 38, Riverdale Academy 28

Shreveport Northwood 30, Green Oaks 26

Sicily Island 24, LaSalle 16

Slaughter 51, Parkview Baptist 0

South Beauregard 40, Rosepine 14

Southside 32, Church Point 22

Springfield 39, W.L. Cohen 6

St. Amant 48, East Jefferson 20

St. Charles Catholic 23, Lutcher 21

St. James 30, East St. John 13

St. Martin's 27, Ecole Classique 0

St. Michael 21, Albany 6

St. Patrick, Miss. 21, Pope John Paul II 7

St. Thomas More 56, Barbe 17

Sterlington 40, Ouachita Christian 19

Tallulah 50, Claiborne 14

Tara 32, North Central 8

Terrebonne 60, Ellender 0

Teurlings Catholic 49, Archbishop Hannan 8

Thibodaux 12, South Lafourche 3

Tioga 33, Pineville 20

Vidalia 52, Block 0

Vinton 36, Elton 6

Washington-Marion 42, DeRidder 40

West Monroe 24, C.E. Byrd 0

West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Westgate 53, Vandebilt Catholic 13

Westminster Christian 47, Houma Christian 27

Winnfield 54, Lincoln Preparatory School 13

Wossman 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/