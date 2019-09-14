Berwick High School's Hayden Seneca runs downfield for a 19-yard reception during the first quarter of Friday's contest against South Terrebonne in Berwick. The Panthers fell to South Terrebonne 53-28. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Trio of Tri-City Area football teams fall Friday night
The Tri-City Area’s three football teams in action Friday were winless as Berwick, Patterson and Morgan City each fell.
Berwick (1-1), which led South Terrebonne 21-20 at halftime, fell 53-28 to the Gators (2-0).
Meanwhile, White Castle (1-1) defeated Morgan City, 44-6, and Assumption (2-0) shut out Patterson, 34-0.
Thursday night, Central Catholic (1-1) defeated West St. Mary, 49-22.
The Tri-City Area’s four teams will return to action Sept. 20, with Berwick playing the area’s lone home game. The Panthers will host Vandebilt Catholic (0-2).
Morgan City (0-2) will travel to face Erath (1-1), while Central Catholic will travel to Vinton (1-1). Patterson will play at Lafayette (2-0).
Below are other Friday night prep football scores from across Louisiana, courtesy of The Associated Press.
Acadiana 28, Ruston 20
Airline 36, Union Parish 12
Alexandria 28, Brusly 17
Archbishop Rummel 37, Slidell 0
Ascension Catholic 35, Riverside Academy 22
Ascension Christian School 49, Ben Franklin 26
Ascension Episcopal 34, Pointe Coupee Catholic 28
B.T. Washington 30, Huntington 24
B.T. Washington 36, Lake Area New Tech Early College 15
Basile 34, Mamou 28
Bastrop 32, Evangel Christian Academy 25
Baton Rouge Catholic 24, North Little Rock, Ark. 17
Baton Rouge Episcopal 40, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Bay, Miss. 43, Kenner Discovery Health Science 6
Beekman 13, D'Arbonne Woods 6
Belaire 22, Glen Oaks 6
Belle Chasse 28, Archbishop Shaw 14
Benton 49, Vicksburg, Miss. 48
Biloxi, Miss. 34, Hammond 0
Bolton 48, Grant 6
Bossier 69, Lakeside 26
Breaux Bridge 20, New Iberia Catholic 9
Briarfield 38, Franklin Academy 6
Brother Martin 10, G.W. Carver 0
Bunkie 14, St. Edmund Catholic 9
CHEF of Louisiana 28, Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 7
Caldwell Parish 28, Franklin Parish 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 46, Southwood 0
Capitol 22, McKinley 20
Carencro 48, New Iberia 13, OT
Carroll 42, Madison 0
Cathedral, Miss. 37, River Oaks 0
Cedar Creek 33, St. Mary's 7
Central - B.R. 42, Broadmoor 0
Central - B.R. 42, Independence 0
Central Lafourche 56, Franklin 16
Christian Collegiate, Miss. 38, Ben's Ford 14
Comeaux 34, Cecilia 7
Covenant Christian Academy 22, Sci Academy 0
Crowley 26, Westlake 20
De La Salle 49, Country Day 13
DeQuincy 26, Lake Arthur 25
Delcambre 26, Gueydan 6
Delhi 24, Merryville 12
Destrehan 48, Walker 21
Donaldsonville 20, Port Allen 0
Dutchtown 38, McMain 0
E.D. White 28, H.L. Bourgeois 7
East Feliciana 34, St. Helena Central 20
East Iberville 30, Northeast 6
Erath 34, Loreauville 20
Eunice 19, Jennings 7
Ferriday 48, Plaquemine 14
Franklinton 41, Fontainebleau 35
General Trass (Lake Providence) 39, Tensas 14
Glenbrook 40, Acadiana Christian 18
Grand Lake 22, Ville Platte 7
Hahnville 34, Mandeville 13
Hamilton Christian Academy 20, Highland Baptist 19
Haughton 41, East Ascension 23
Holy Cross 24, Covington 14
Holy Savior Menard 31, Buckeye 7
Independence 38, Central Private 21
Iowa 34, Kinder 28
Jeanerette 24, St. John 8
Jena 21, St. Louis 16
Kaplan 32, North Vermilion 7
Kentwood 30, Sumner 27
King 27, Fisher 6
Lafayette 38, St. Martinville 7
Lafayette Christian Academy 51, Northside 6
Lakeshore 56, South Plaquemines 16
Lakeview 64, Lena Northwood 14
Leesville 54, Lake Charles College Prep 40
Live Oak 52, Woodlawn (BR) 20
Livingston Collegiate Academy 14, Northlake Christian 13
Livonia 28, West Feliciana 7
Loranger 27, Amite 26, OT
Loyola College Prep 34, Delhi Charter 8
Lusher Charter 40, Higgins 25
Mangham 39, St. Frederick Catholic 12
Mansfield 20, Homer 6
Marksville 36, Avoyelles 16
Minden 35, Haynesville 7
Montgomery 54, Ringgold 20
Natchitoches Central 21, Many 12
Neville 28, University (Lab) 0
Newman 44, Bonnabel 7
North Webster 33, Logansport 9
Northwest 48, Opelousas 20
Notre Dame 46, Sulphur 7
Opelousas Catholic 33, Vermilion Catholic 21
Ouachita Parish 62, Richwood 0
Parkway 35, North DeSoto 14
Peabody 52, Delta Charter 24
Pearl River 45, Thomas Jefferson 20
Pine 50, Bogalusa 31
Plain Dealing 29, North Caddo 28
Ponchatoula 31, Denham Springs 24
Port Barre 28, Beau Chene 7
Prairie View 44, Rebul Aca., Miss. 16
Quachita Parish 62, Richwood 0
Rayne 19, Abbeville 8
Red River 40, Arcadia 8
Riverfield 60, Hillcrest Christian, Miss. 14
Saint Paul's 19, Jesuit 16
Salmen 34, Northshore 14
Sam Houston 50, LaGrange 14
Scotlandville 53, Natchez, Miss. 14
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca., Miss. 38, Riverdale Academy 28
Shreveport Northwood 30, Green Oaks 26
Sicily Island 24, LaSalle 16
Slaughter 51, Parkview Baptist 0
South Beauregard 40, Rosepine 14
Southside 32, Church Point 22
Springfield 39, W.L. Cohen 6
St. Amant 48, East Jefferson 20
St. Charles Catholic 23, Lutcher 21
St. James 30, East St. John 13
St. Martin's 27, Ecole Classique 0
St. Michael 21, Albany 6
St. Patrick, Miss. 21, Pope John Paul II 7
St. Thomas More 56, Barbe 17
Sterlington 40, Ouachita Christian 19
Tallulah 50, Claiborne 14
Tara 32, North Central 8
Terrebonne 60, Ellender 0
Teurlings Catholic 49, Archbishop Hannan 8
Thibodaux 12, South Lafourche 3
Tioga 33, Pineville 20
Vidalia 52, Block 0
Vinton 36, Elton 6
Washington-Marion 42, DeRidder 40
West Monroe 24, C.E. Byrd 0
West Ouachita 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Westgate 53, Vandebilt Catholic 13
Westminster Christian 47, Houma Christian 27
Winnfield 54, Lincoln Preparatory School 13
Wossman 49, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/