Morgan City High School dropped its season opener to Erath 55-7 Friday in Morgan City. Above is the Tigers' quarterback, Adrian Garrison, in action. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Tri-City Areas teams fall in season openers Friday
The Tri-City Area was winless Friday in prep football season openers.
Central Catholic, Patterson and Morgan City all fell on the gridiron.
Central Catholic fell to Loreauville on the road 41-28, while Patterson dropped a 41-3 contest to Lafayette High at Patterson. Morgan City fell at home to Erath 54-6.
Berwick fell to Vandebilt Catholic 49-7 in its week 1 contest in Houma Thursday night.
Week 2 action will begin Thursday night with Patterson traveling to face South Terrebonne (0-1) in Bourg.
Friday, Morgan City will host Hanson Memorial (1-0), Berwick will travel to Rayne (1-0) and Central Catholic will Central Catholic will travel to face Beekman Charter (0-1) in Bastrop Friday.