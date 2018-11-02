Tri-City Area's 4 volleyball teams qualify for postseason

The Tri-City Area’s four volleyball teams qualified for the postseason when brackets were released Monday.

In Division V, Central Catholic is ranked No. 3, while in Division III, Morgan City is ranked No. 5. Berwick is ranked No. 17 in Division III, and Patterson is No. 18 in Division IV.

Central Catholic and Patterson will play their first-round contests Tuesday, while Morgan City and Berwick will meet their opponents Wednesday. Central Catholic will host No. 30 Chris Episcopal School at 6 p.m., and Patterson will travel to face No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Morgan City will host No. 27 Livonia at 5:30 p.m., and Berwick will travel to face No. 16 Pearl River at 3:30 p.m.

Patterson vs.

St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas enters Tuesday’s matchup with Patterson with a 19-14 overall mark, including a 4-3 record in District 4-IV play.

Meanwhile, Patterson is 14-7 overall and 3-2 in District 2-IV action.

St. Thomas Aquinas enters the postseason on a two-game losing streak. The last win for the squad came on Oct. 22 when it swept Bogalusa.

Meanwhile, Patterson enters the playoffs on a one-game winning streak after defeating Ellender in four games in its regular-season finale.

The teams have no common opponents.

Central Catholic vs.

Christ Episcopal

Chris Episcopal enters Tuesday’s matchup with an 8-18 overall mark and finished 4-5 in District 7-V.

On the other side of the court, Central Catholic is 33-8 overall and won District 6-III with a 3-0 mark.

Central Catholic enters the playoffs on a six-game winning streak. The Lady Eagles’ last loss was to Ben Franklin in straight sets in Terrebonne’s tournament Oct. 13.

Chris Episcopal has won four straight entering the playoffs. Its last loss was on Oct. 23 to Ecole Classique in district play.

Both schools have played Academy of Our Lady, with Christ Episcopal facing the Penguins twice and Central Catholic, once. Christ Episcopal lost both contests, while Central Catholic defeated the Penguins in its regular-season finale.

Berwick vs. Pearl River

Pear River enters Wednesday’s bi-district playoff game with a 16-11 overall mark. The squad won the District 7-III title with a 4-0 mark.

Meanwhile, Berwick is 9-14 overall and 0-6 in District 8-III play.

Berwick enters the postseason on a four-game losing streak. The squad’s last win came at Lutcher’s tournament Oct. 13 when Berwick defeated Ascension Catholic in straight sets.

Pearl River dropped its regular-season finale to Salmen in straight sets.

Its last victory was its district finale when it beat Loranger on Oct. 18 in straight sets.

Pearl River and Berwick have no common opponents.

If the Lady Panthers upset Pearl River, it would mark the squad’s first victory against a Division III opponent as Berwick enters Wednesday’s contest 0-7 against teams from its own class.

Morgan City vs. Livonia

Livonia enters Wednesday’s contest with a 9-20 mark and finished 3-4 in District 5-III.

Morgan City is 27-13 overall and finished third in District 8-III with a 2-4 mark.

Morgan City dropped its final regular-season contest to East Ascension at Dunham’s tournament after winning two in a row at the tournament against St. Katharine Drexel and Airline.

The teams have seven opponents in common this season in Tara, Vandebilt Catholic, Airline, Ascension Catholic, University Lab, Family Christian and Dunham. Both schools have lost to Vandebilt Catholic (Morgan City, twice), University Lab and Dunham. Livonia also has fallen to Tara, Airline and Ascension Catholic, all schools Morgan City has beaten. Livonia defeated Family Christian twice, while Morgan City defeated the squad once.